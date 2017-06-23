The Boston Celtics selected Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick on a draft night that was overshadowed by the Jimmy Butler trade to Minnesota and the rumors Boston was close to trading for Paul George. Sam Packard and I discuss.

Enjoy the show!

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available