This was supposed to be a bounce-back game for the Boston Celtics, but it wasn’t very bouncy. Is this something to worry about or just a tough stretch at a bad time? Sam Packard and I discuss that… and why the hell that game took so damn long to finish.

Enjoy the show!

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.