The Celtics bounced back in a huge way by finally doing some of the little things they had abandoned in their recent rough stretch (and maybe with a little help from “Angry Brad”). Guys like Jae Crowder and Al Horford stepped up, and the team got away from just standing and watching Isaiah try to bail them out.

But it’s not all great news considering Horford might be hurt again. Also, we get into the new sponsored jerseys coming up next season.

Enjoy the show!

