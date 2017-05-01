Well that was a wild Game 1, wasn’t it? The Celtics stormed back from a 16-0 start, hit a ton of 3’s, and took a 1-0 series lead. MassLive’s Jay King and I talk about all the awesome performances, interesting coaching decisions, and the impact of the Markieff Morris injury. Plus, we take a moment at the end to say a few words about the end of Paul Pierce’s NBA career.

Enjoy the show!

