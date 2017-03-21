The Boston Celtics stepped up when needed with some strong defense and widespread offensive contribution to beat the Washington Wizards and damn near put a lock on (get it?) the 2nd seed. Sam Packard and I discuss the game and how the schedule now breaks down not only for these two teams, but also for the Cleveland Cavaliers… because that top seed is still possible! Also: Bonus conversation about Ray Allen not being invited to the ’08 Celtics reunion.

Enjoy the show!

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.