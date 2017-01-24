Maine Red Claws play-by-play man Chris Sedenka joins the show to talk about the really good seasons being had by Abdel Nader and Demetrius Jackson, why Jordan Mickey is a D-League stud but less productive in the NBA, and we dive into what the D-League is, how it’s changing, and what it might turn into as it grows and evolves.

