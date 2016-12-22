The league and the players have agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement, which will change how Danny Ainge approaches building the Boston Celtics moving forward. In this show, BasketballInsiders.com capologist Eric Pincus joins me to explain the biggest changes that will kick in next summer, and how they affect how Boston will do business.

