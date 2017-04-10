The Boston Celtics aren’t a finished product but they are figuring things out and some how STILL in th mix for a top seed. That’s because, as I say in the show, the Cavaliers are being stupid about the end of their season. Also: what it takes to call the season a success & some talk about the future under a less-than-expected salary cap.

