For 24 minutes, it looked pretty bleak, but then Isaiah Thomas came through with one of the most amazing halves of basketball you’ll ever see to give the Celtics a signature win. But as MassLive’s Jay King and I note, Isaiah got a LOT of help from two key guys on the defensive end to make this comeback what it was. Still, the big story of the night was IT’s amazingly efficient game. On a side note, Zach Randolph’s ejection was ANOTHER indication that something is wrong with the replay system when it comes to reviewing flagrant fouls.

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.