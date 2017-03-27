The Boston Celtics have climbed into a “virtual tie” with the Cleveland Cavaliers for first… and they have more wins than anyone in the conference after tonight’s win over Miami. But… we do have some issues. Are we being nit-picky or is this legit? Also, some words on Devin Booker’s 70 point night.

Enjoy the show!

(Side Note: I was using new equipment tonight so pardon the audio issues. We’re trying to make things better but there are some apparent growing pains)

Also, please check out our podcast with Millyz, the Cambridge-born rapper who is quickly moving up the charts. He’s a huge basketball fan and the man behind our awesome podcast open.

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.