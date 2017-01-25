The Boston Celtics are currently a very frustrating team. That frustration boiled over for Marcus Smart on the bench at the end of the loss to Washington. Frustration hit us all as Al Horford, et. al. struggled defensively and on the glass. And John Karalis & Sam Packard are frustrated to be doing this again.

Enjoy this frustrating show!

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.