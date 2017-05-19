We’re back with a pair of shows for you heading into Game 2.

MassLive’s Jay King chats with guest Mike Fratello from TNT who breaks down the Eastern Conference Finals, analyzes Brad Stevens’ coaching, and gives input on Boston’s future..

And I hopped on Locked On Cavs for a crossover show where Chris Manning and I discuss possible adjustments and how the Celtics going full “7 seconds or less” could be the key to challenging Cleveland.

Here they are… enjoy!

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available