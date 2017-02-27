Posted byon
Rip Hamilton is STILL talking (and starting a PED scandal, apparently) but the Celtics are still trying to figure out how to make sure Isaiah Thomas get some help in 4th quarters. In this episode, Sam Packard & I discuss Al Horford’s aggression, Smart’s winning plays, and whether Avery Bradley should just come off the bench moving forward (whenever the hell he actually returns).
Enjoy the show!
Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.
Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.