How many times are we going to spend time on a podcast gushing about Isaiah Thomas’ 4th quarter heroics? I guess for as long as he keeps dropping 17 point 4th quarters! But that’s not all we talk about. Kelly Olynyk is playing well enough to consider starting him and Al Horford continues to earn his money. It’s the exact halfway-point of the season, and Sam Packard and I are wondering… will the Celtics keep up… or exceed.. this 52-win pace?

Enjoy the show!

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.