MassLive’s Jay King and I reactions to Fred Hoiberg’s comments on Isaiah Thomas, Jimmy Butler’s comments on Marcus Smart, and the news that Isaiah Canaan is likely to start Game 5 for the Bulls. We also break down how much Isaiah Thomas’ improved spirits have helped the Celtics and wonder how the series might unfold moving forward.

Enjoy the show!

