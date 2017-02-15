The East got a big shakeup today as the Toronto Raptors fortified their frontcourt by acquiring Serge Ibaka while the Cleveland Cavaliers saw theirs take a big hit with an injury to Kevin Love. MassLive.com’s Jay King and I discuss how that impacts the race for the top seed, and whether the Celtics did the right thing by not trying harder to get Ibaka themselves.

Enjoy the show!

