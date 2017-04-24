The Celtics did what they had to do… going into Chicago and winning two games to even up the series and reclaim home court advantage. Isaiah was freakin’ amazing (again) and Gerald Green made Brad Steven look like a genius (again). Plus, Fred Hoiberg is PISSED about how Isaiah dribbles. Sam Packard and I break it all down.

Enjoy the show!

