MassLive’s Jay King and I discuss an underwhelming weekend from the Celtics, who slogged through a win against the Brooklyn Nets and a collapse against the Philadelphia 76ers without star Isaiah Thomas. The two hosts also react to a report that the Celtics expressed interest in Omri Casspi before he came to terms with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Enjoy the show!

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.