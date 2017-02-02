Well, Isaiah Thomas did it again, which just has John Karalis and Sam Packard in pure gush-mode, but he didn’t do it alone. Let’s just say some words were eaten after a huge win over Toronto… which puts Boston in the exact spot everyone would have signed up for after 40 games at the beginning of the season.

