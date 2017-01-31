Isaiah Thomas had another amazing 4th quarter to bail the Celtics out against Detroit. The fact that he continues to have massive 4th quarters is amazing… but so too is the fact that the Celtics are outscored consistently when he’s out there doing it. It makes no sense, but we’re trying to figure it out anyway.

