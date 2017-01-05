Jae Crowder was NOT happy about a few cheers for Gordon Hayward at the Garden. In this show, MassLive’s Jay King and I react to the tweet-storm, and hatch a plan to have Jae shoot 90% from the the rest of the year. From there, we discuss all the reasons for the Celtics’ booming offense.

Enjoy the show!

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.