MassLive’s Jay King and I react to Jaylen Brown’s showing in Africa, Isaiah Thomas’ appearance at Patriots practice and the latest news on Kyrie Irving — former Cavaliers GM David Griffin’s comments that suggest the Celtics are on Irving’s list of preferred destinations.

