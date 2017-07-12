The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor joins the podcast in Las Vegas with Sam Packard and I for a wide-ranging discussion on Tatum, how Danny Ainge built a contender for now and later, and the wild potential for an Anthony Davis trade or John Wall departure from Washington.

Enjoy the show!

Also… in case you missed it… here’s me, Sam, and Jay King from Las Vegas talking about the signing of Aron Baynes, the end of the big roster moves, and what the starting lineups might look like.

