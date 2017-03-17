After a little discussion about why resting NBA players is OK and that older observers slamming practice are missing a huge point, Sam Packard and John Karalis dove into a wild mailbag. Topics of discussion: Kelly Olynyk as a playoff wildcard, Lonzo Ball’s crazy dad, Marcus Smart’s true fit, favorite music, what to do with Jay King’s hair and a bunch more.

