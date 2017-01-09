MassLive’s Jay King and I discuss Marcus Smart’s big night against the New Orleans Pelicans (and his nice couple of weeks), and whether this stretch is different than the past. One of us thinks it’s sustainable… the other isn’t so sure just yet. We also discuss the Celtics recent defensive slippage, and pick five players who deserve a ride on the Mystery Machine.

Enjoy the show!



