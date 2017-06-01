While the obvious move might seem to be drafting Markelle Fultz, Danny Ainge isn’t exactly making that a given, so RedsArmy’s John Karalis & MassLive’s Jay King look into some other possibilities Ainge might consider (hello, Philly). Also, is Danilo Gallinari a good backup plan in case the Celtics miss on Gordon Hayward?

