The Knicks are a mess, and with no real outs in Gotham, most writers have turned to the seemingly impossible task of trading Carmelo Anthony. And surprise, surprise, the Celtics are consistently surfacing as potential trade partners. MassLive’s Jay King and I get react to all those stories… and then we hand out a bunch of mid-season superlatives.

Enjoy the show!

