MassLive’s Jay King and Sam “Jam” Packard debate whether the Celtics are becoming who we thought they’d be at the beginning of the season. Meanwhile, the Nerlens Noel saga is worsening in Philadelphia, prompting the guys to discuss whether they’d acquire him for the Celtics.

