Celtics radio voice Sean Grande joins the show for a spectacular, wide-ranging discussion on the Celtics. Among the topics…

– Isaiah Thomas doing stuff we’ve NEVER seen before, how he’s basically a human YouTube video, and how his size is actually a sort of advantage for him.

– The evolution of the game, how Rick Pitino & Jim O’Brien were sort of on to something stylistically when it came to 3-point shooting… and how Tommy Heinsohn really outdid them all and would have been playing this style of basketball in the 70’s.

– Doc Rivers leaving Boston because he absolutely had to, and how that might keep the Celtics for making the one deal some fans want more than anything.

– Paul Pierce’s return, his maturation, what he means to Boston, and how his redemption might fuel our love for him as much as anything.

Those are just some highlights in a very enjoyable conversation.

Enjoy the show!

Theme music by Millyz.