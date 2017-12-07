This was not a particularly pretty game but it had some pretty things, which are discussed by me and Sam “Jam” Packard. Among them: Horford’s general brilliance, Kyrie making things happen, Tatum making us want more, Brad swearing, Yabu dabbing, and Tito dunking.

