The Celtics didn’t deserve to win this game but they had it in hand. A couple of missed free throws and the worst turnover you’ll ever see later, Phoenix is celebrating one of the most improbable wins you’ll see. MassLive’s Jay King and I get into why some simple fundamentals would have avoided this. Also, there’s a tiny bit of draft talk sprinkled into it at the end after Jay got to see Lonzo Ball in person. Fair warning: the language gets salty quickly.

Enjoy the show!

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.