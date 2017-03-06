Posted byon
The Celtics didn’t deserve to win this game but they had it in hand. A couple of missed free throws and the worst turnover you’ll ever see later, Phoenix is celebrating one of the most improbable wins you’ll see. MassLive’s Jay King and I get into why some simple fundamentals would have avoided this. Also, there’s a tiny bit of draft talk sprinkled into it at the end after Jay got to see Lonzo Ball in person. Fair warning: the language gets salty quickly.
Enjoy the show!
Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.
Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.