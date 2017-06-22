There is no greater rivalry than the Celtics and the Lakers. With ESPN’s recent special on this rivalry, we got one of the OG Lakers bloggers Chris Manning to come on to talk about our favorite moments and a lot of current events… like how Phil Jackson’s bungling of the Knicks hurts Lakers fans feelings and how LaVar Ball isn’t so bad from the LA perspective. We really get into a lot of stuff here!

Enjoy the show!!

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available