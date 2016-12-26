While you sipped egg nog (or whatever other beverage of your choice) The Celtics were beating the Knicks in New York, and both Jay King and I were there to take it all in. So we got together for a special Christmas Day show that is heavy on post-game sound from Brad Stevens, Gerald Green, Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford, and Marcus Smart. I also found a fan who came to watch the Celtics play all the way from Australia! It’s a quick, fun show that will have to hold you over for the week since we’re taking a quick pod-cation until 2017!

