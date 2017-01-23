MassLive’s Jay King and I take questions from listeners dealing with everything from trade talks to a weird question about whether they would prefer five Isaiah Thomas-sized LeBron Jameses or one LeBron James-sized Isaiah Thomas. Plus Jay tries to stave off death with beer.

