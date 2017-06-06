Kevin Durant’s decision to sign with the Golden State Warriors didn’t just set up what has been a noncompetitive playoffs. It has also shaken the landscape for all teams, like the Boston Celtics, with title aspirations. MassLive’s Jay King and I react to the lopsided NBA Finals and share how the loaded Warriors could impact Boston’s plans.

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available