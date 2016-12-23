As MassLive’s Jay King and I discuss the Boston Celtics’ latest win, during which Isaiah Thomas scored 14 points over the final six minutes to hold off an Indiana Pacers, we lament a missed opportunity to give these guys some added rest during a 3-game-in-4-day stretch. We also debate one good lineup, one bad lineup, and have an unexpected chat about Terry Rozier.

Enjoy the show!

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.