Sure, the Boston Celtics have won 16 straight but the starting lineup is struggling. So is Marcus Smart and his shooting. Is the solution to make a switch in the starting lineup?

MassLive’s Jay King and I discuss some off the early returns for the Celtics and whether a change could help.

Also, it’s waaaaaay too early to be passionate about an MVP, but never to early to protect yourself against being catfished.



