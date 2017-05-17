MassLive’s Jay King and I react to the Celtics winning the NBA Draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick. Near the end of the podcast, they also dive into the upcoming Eastern Conference Finals series against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Enjoy the show! #Celtics #RaininJs

