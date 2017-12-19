This was one of those we’re games where both teams completely blew chances to put the game away. In the end, though, the Celtics got some of their usual magic to go along with a wild finish in a magical 30 second run to close out the Pacers. Jay King & I have it all covered plus The Big Australian Boat!

