Markelle Fultz in Celtics gear: pic.twitter.com/Wy7hbAyktY — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 6, 2017

Here’s a screenshot of Markelle Fultz from Snapchat. It appears he’s putting on some Celtics gear for a workout.

Rejoice!

I can hold my own on Twitter, Facebook, Myspace, Friendster, Limewire and Quora, but Snapchat might as well be another world. Here’s a peek behind the curtain at Red’s Army:

Me: did you see Forsberg tweet on Fultz? John Karalis: no Me: i don’t see that on his IG. Trying to track that down on Snap John: lmao Me: unreal huh John: this is life Me: i found him on Snap. Took some poor screen shots and will just use Forsbergs tweet

I think I need to reevaluate my life.