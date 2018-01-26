Posted byon
There’s the explanation… Smart punched a framed photo at his hotel.
The Celtics made the following announcement:
Boston Celtics Guard Marcus Smart returned to Boston following right hand lacerations suffered from a non-basketball incident prior to Wednesday night’s game vs. the LA Clippers.
Following evaluation by Drs. Tony Schena and Drew Terono at New England Baptist Hospital, it was determined that Smart’s timeline for a return to action is approximately two weeks.
The obvious question is “why would Smart do that?”
We’re not going to report on rumors, we’ll just leave it up to Marcus to explain this whenever he’s ready to.