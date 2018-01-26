I want to take this time to express my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, and most of all the amazing Boston Celtics fans. I'm embarrassed and disappointed in my actions. I swiped at and hit a picture frame on the wall. I feel like I let all y'all down

I promise I will learn from this situation and come back better than ever. I love y'all and I truly appreciate all the support

There’s the explanation… Smart punched a framed photo at his hotel.

The Celtics made the following announcement:

Boston Celtics Guard Marcus Smart returned to Boston following right hand lacerations suffered from a non-basketball incident prior to Wednesday night’s game vs. the LA Clippers.

Following evaluation by Drs. Tony Schena and Drew Terono at New England Baptist Hospital, it was determined that Smart’s timeline for a return to action is approximately two weeks.