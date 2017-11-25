The Celtics were without 2 starters and were playing on their 2nd night of a back-to-back, but after a shaky first half showing Boston was able to answer with yet another impressive showing when it mattered most. Marcus Smart had a bounce back game offensively, Terry Rozier answered last night’s career high in points with another 17 tonight on an efficient 7 of 9 shooting, and Kyrie Irving added 25 points while shooting over 50% from the field himself. The Celtics are leaving Indiana with a 108-98 win to improve to 18-3 on the year.

The Game Flow

The first quarter was defined by Indiana’s ability to make shots from all over the floor. It seemed at the time that the Celtics D had been severely hampered by the absence of both stellar perimeter defenders, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris. Indian shot over 70% from the floor in the quarter, and were led by the enigma that is Lance Stephenson (12 points on 4 of 5 shooting for the quarter). Horford and Smart (3/4 from the field thus far) had 7 each for the Celtics as Boston’s 50% shooting from the field kept the team afloat, 32-27 after Q1.

The Celtics then chose to run with a group of Tatum and four bench players to start Q2 but inexplicably did not feed the 19 year old rookie the ball on offense. The result? Turnover after turnover. Boston finished with 6 in the quarter which helped to fuel the Pacers to a solid nine point lead at the end of the first half. Kyrie led the way for Boston with 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting but Indiana remained red hot as they continued to shoot above 50% from the field (56.4% at half). The Celtics were ice cold from deep (4/15) and were losing the rebound advantage 22-15: a surefire recipe for disaster. Boston was lucky to only have been trailing 54-45 at the end of two.

Boston is known to own the 3rd quarter and tonight was no different. Al Horford gave us a taste of things to come when he came out of half and drilled a deep ball, followed by another two. He directed the defensive end and forced misses from Indiana which allowed Boston to string together their comeback. The Celtics eventually went on a 12-0 run with Al Horford supplying 7 straight points including a beautiful pump-fake, spin, step through move to score an easy 2 in the paint. Irving was on the bench for much of Q3 as the Celtics stormed back to recapture the lead, but in total, the Celtics outscored the Pacers 37-16 during Q3 for a net gain of +21 points. A great last second out-of-bounds play drawn up by Stevens and successfully implemented by Smart, who sealed his defender at the top of the key on the other end of the court then turned and hit a fall away jumper, gave the Celtics a 82-70 lead after Q3. Marcus Smart doesn’t miss last second shots. We know this now.

The fourth quarter came and the Celtics could smell blood in the water. Semi continued to play lockdown D and eventually even managed to sink one from deep. He finished just 2 of 5 from behind the arc but as long as he plays up to this caliber of defense then he’ll remain on the floor. Marcus Smart continued to have his fall in, too, as his driving jumper in the lane during Q4 made him 8 of 9 for the game with 15 points (he came into the game shooting under 30% from the field – so this should help). Myles Turner did everything he could for the Pacers down the stretch but Terry Rozier and Kyrie Irving were the real killers tonight. Their disrupting of the passing lane, slashing into the paint, and knocking down of big shots propelled the Celtics in this final frame.

What The Hell Just Happened?

After shooting just 42% from the field and losing the rebound battle 22-15 in the first half, the Celtics rallied by hitting 78% of their shots in the 3rd quarter and by nabbing 11 boards compared to the Pacers 3. While we may be used to this second half fire from the Celtics by now, Indiana fans that haven’t been watching this team all year were definitely wondering what the hell just happened.

Highlights