(Like most of you) I didn’t have a lot of optimism about Game 3. Add the fact I was worn out from the weekend and facing a 5am wake-up call (the real reason why I regularly bitch about 8:30pm and 9pm playoff starts), I was setting bed-time thresholds in my head even before tip-off.

If they’re down 25 at halftime, I’m bailing. Why should I torture myself? I’m too old for this shit!

The Celtics never fell that far behind, but I wasn’t exactly bubbling with hope. I stuck with the game not because I anticipated any sort of comeback, but because I knew there were limited amounts of Celtics basketball left until October. This was shitty basketball, but at least it’s basketball.

So I watched and the Celtics treated me to one of the greatest playoff upsets in the history of the NBA. There are countless memorable plays and moments from the game. I selected a few of my favorites.

The Trash-talking Swede

Jerebko didn’t play a single meaningful minute in the Wizards series and I wasn’t expecting that to change. Brad Stevens has made several line-up changes in the playoffs, and Jonas remained on the outside looking in. Maybe that’s what pissed him off. Whatever, I thoroughly enjoyed him lecturing Kevin Love about the theatrics. It also showed me this team hadn’t quit.

Marcus imitates Larry Bird

Just a magnificent pass. Marcus never gets enough credit for his play-making ability. TNT pretty much ignored the play and I don’t recall a replay. However, if LeBron made this pass, a Reggie Miller tongue-bath was a certainty.

AB’s straight rip of Kyrie

Irving is considered to have one of the best handles in the game and Bradley picked his pocket clean. He missed the lay-up but Crowder was there with the hustle tip-in. Another marvelous play where TNT’s crew provided underwhelming commentary.

Big-shot Jonas

The only thing missing from this moment was a Sam Cassell style big-balls dance. I was a bit annoyed that JJ didn’t keep both feet behind the arc but it takes a special kind of asshole to dwell on the negative in a moment like this.

AB for the Win

What a game! AB for the win: pic.twitter.com/mYwWad9X43 — KWAPT (@KWAPT) May 22, 2017

A brilliantly designed play by Stevens (one we’ve seen before) and execution by everyone involved. A special thanks to JR Smith and Iman Shumpert for both following the cutter. Apologies to my neighbor for the screams.

And while I promised 5, I can’t leave out…

Grumpy LeBron