With Isaiah Thomas’ emergence as a dominant player, the Celtics rise to the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference and the high probability that Boston will have a top 2 pick in the lottery, it dawned on me today – I haven’t been this excited about the Cs since the 2012 ECF at precisely this moment:

Beating the Heat in that series would have ranked thisclose to winning a championship. But LeBron churned out his greatest performance and the rest is history.

There have been some isolated fun instances over the last few years. Ending the Warrriors’ home winning streak. Avery Bradley shutting up the Cavs at the buzzer. Watching Brad Stevens develop into one of the league’s best coaches has also been fun. Signing Al Horford was a blast. But there’s also been playoff, draft lottery and free agent (aka lack of fireworks) disappointment.

When you consider what’s happening here in the short term and long term (thank you Brooklyn), I think it’s safe to exhale and say this team is finally on the right track to a championship.

It’s fine line, trust me. Had the Celtics not pulled off a win Wednesday night vs Toronto with an exceptional 4th quarter, I might be writing about how this team isn’t even good enough to beat top tier teams in the regular season.

Naturally, some were quick to piss on my feelings:

@RedsArmy_Chuck what it's like to get past the first round? #PumpTheBrakes — Chris (@celtsfan36) February 3, 2017

Thanks, wise ass.

I realize there’s a long way to go. But for the first time since the rebuild started, I can see the light. I can see it!!

PS – if we lose to the Lakers tonight, you can find me on the Tobin Bridge.