There are few certainties in life. Sunrises, sunsets, and irrational behavior by my ex-wife immediately come to mind. Dysfunction in the Knicks organization is another.

The Knicks stink. There’s speculation that Phil Jackson wants to move-on from Carmelo Anthony (and his fat contract). Problem is, Melo (and his no trade clause) is pretty damn happy in NY.

He’s reportedly willing to waive it for the Cavaliers, Clippers and Lakers – two teams in no position to make a deal and one that probably isn’t interested.

When it comes to stories about trade speculation, all roads eventually lead to Boston. Here’s Marc Berman of the NY Post:

The mathematical difficulty is trading Anthony’s contract that — with a 15 percent trade kicker — would amount to close to $28 million, meaning the Knicks would have to take back close to that amount. The Celtics, whom the Knicks face Wednesday, would make the ideal fit if Anthony forgoes his bad feelings toward the franchise. Celtics general manager Danny Ainge has long desired one more star scorer, who he thinks could put them over the top. … According to a source, it’s doubtful Boston would give up any of its Nets’ first-rounders, but they can add their own less-desirable 2018 first-round pick, Crowder and expiring deals of Amir Johnson ($12 million) and Jonas Jerebko ($5 million). Knicks owner James Dolan probably would have to add a $3 million sweetener. “Boston would take a flier, but they aren’t going to give up what the Knicks want,’’ one NBA GM said. “The reality is no one will. A large percentage of teams won’t take him.’’

Ideal fit? Danny Ainge desires a one dimensional, past his prime player with 2 years and $53 million remaining on his contract?

Maybe I’m being a bit hard on Anthony. Maybe I’m not. Charley Rosen of FanRag Sports:

CARMELO ANTHONY’s legs are going, going, almost gone. As ever, he’s still a dangerous scorer but resists any offensive game plan that limits his one-on-one adventures. Moreover, his sticky fingers causes whatever ball-and-player movement is in effect to come to a grinding stop. Since Melo has been mostly shooting blanks in the clutch — he was scoreless in the fourth quarter last night — it’s really a dead stop. Also, while he’s never been accused of playing defense, Anthony is intent on saving even more steps on this end of the game to conserve his energy for offense.

Yikes.

What if Danny Ainge knows there isn’t a big fish to catch in free agency and Melo is his next best option for improving the team over the short term. I’m still not giving up Crowder.

Would you be willing to dump a combination of Amir Johnson, Jonas Jerebko, James Young, Gerald Green and a non-Nets 1st round pick?

If Melo is here, he’s playing the 4 and that pushes Al Horford to center – a position he dislikes.

Verdict: I’m passing on Melo.