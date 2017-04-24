The Cavs sweep of the Pacers is fueling already strong speculation that Indiana is going to have to deal Paul George. Two teams, the Celtics and Lakers, are both rumored to have interest.

Mitch Lawrence of the Sporting News says Boston is the better landing spot.

But Magic should steer clear of Paul George. That’s right, he needs to look elsewhere for someone to build around. Johnson will be making a franchise-altering mistake for years to come if he goes all-in on George, who has shown he’s a poor leader who often alienates teammates. […] “He’s not a winner by saying that (stuff) in public,” said one GM. “That’s no way to support a teammate, but that’s how Paul rolls. He’s been erratic as a playoff performer, and has been called out for his lack of consistency by Indiana team president Larry Bird. But George is famously tougher on teammates than he is on himself, even when the team is winning a few rounds in the playoffs. When the Pacers competed against Miami for the top spot in the East in 2013 and 2014, they had strong veteran leaders like David West and George Hill. If Magic makes a deal for George or signs him as a free agent in 2018, he’ll need to import similar strong-willed vets, or else there is a good chance that George’s negativity will adversely impact younger teammates. From that standpoint, the Celtics could be a better landing place for George, if the Pacers decide decide to rebuild the team. One GM suggested that George would work very well with Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford if the Celtics go after George, as they did at the last trade deadline. Earlier in his career, Thomas had to put up with DeMarcus Cousins in Sacramento and was one of the few Kings who refused to back down from Cousins. Thomas was all-in on trading for Cousins, as he told Sporting News during training camp, only to see the Pelicans roll the dice on Cousins with a trade the night of the NBA All-Star Game. Horford is as solid as any veteran and would be a good influence on George.

Not exactly a ringing endorsement of George’s character, huh?

Flaws aside, the 26-year-old George averaged 28 ppg (39/43%), 9 rpg and 7 apg vs the Cavaliers.

George’s trade value slides with each passing minute because he’s entering into what will likely be the final year of his contract (due $19 million in 2017-18 w/ player option for 2018-19).

One report at the deadline claimed the Pacers wanted 2017 Brooklyn draft pick and three of the following players: Jae Crowder, Jaylen Brown, Avery Bradley and Marcus Smart.

I’m pretty sure the ship has sailed on that scenario. But does Larry Bird or Danny Ainge make that deal if it’s the 2017 pick and one player? Or the 2018 pick and two players?