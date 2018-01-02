Posted byon
Is Jae Crowder still salty about the Garden cheers for Gordon Hayward last January? Regardless, I’m expecting Celtics fans to salute Jae with a standing ovation on Wednesday night.
The guy busted his ass during his 2+ seasons in Boston. And just because he took a few too many pull up 3-point jumpers, he still deserves a standing O.
There are some psychos who think Crowder tried to hurt Hayward on the infamous ankle-snapping play from opening night. I hope none of them are in attendance.
FWIW – Crowder is still struggling mightily in Cleveland. He’s averaging 8 ppg on 40% FG (32% 3 FG) with a DRTG of 111.5.