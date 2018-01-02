Quantcast
Only a-holes will boo Jae Crowder
Posted by on January 2, 2018

Is Jae Crowder still salty about the Garden cheers for Gordon Hayward last January? Regardless, I’m expecting Celtics fans to salute Jae with a standing ovation on Wednesday night.

The guy busted his ass during his 2+ seasons in Boston. And just because he took a few too many pull up 3-point jumpers, he still deserves a standing O.

There are some psychos who think Crowder tried to hurt Hayward on the infamous ankle-snapping play from opening night. I hope none of them are in attendance.

FWIW – Crowder is still struggling mightily in Cleveland. He’s averaging 8 ppg on 40% FG (32% 3 FG) with a DRTG of 111.5.