With lack of progress on his ailing left knee, Celtics All-Star Kyrie Irving plans to travel for a second opinion later this week, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2018

The Sports Hub’s Tony Massarotti was the 1st to report the news. I’d use one of his tweets but I’m blocked. (Turns out he’s sensitive to anyone critical of the fact he annoying laughs at his own jokes). I listened intently to the report as I was stuck in the usual crappy traffic on Route 3.

Mazz says the screws needed to repair Irving’s fracture knee cap in 2015 are causing pain and surgery to remove those screws will end Kyrie’s season.

F-CKKK. I’m starting to think this season is cursed.

The Celtics have done their best to downplay Irving’s knee pain. They told us he was sore. We heard about maintenance days. It wasn’t until last week that I first heard Brad Stevens talk about tendinitis. Maybe all of that is true, but it ain’t the reason Kyrie’s season is in jeopardy.

And to think four hours ago the biggest news about Kyrie was his lunch at Chipotle with Ainge.