Free agent Kelly Olynyk has agreed to a four-year, $50M-plus deal with the Miami Heat, agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017

😎🌴 — Kelly Olynyk (@KellyOlynyk) July 7, 2017

I’m happy for Kelly. He’s a good guy who deserves a big payday.

But I’d be lying if I said I’ll miss him on the Celtics. While a talented shooter, his inconsistency was maddening.

We’ll always have his epic performance in Game 7 vs the Wizards.

That has me wondering about his finest moment in Boston. Was it slaying the Wizards?

or the burrito eating contest on the team plane?