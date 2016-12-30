Yahoo’s Ben Rohrbach reminds us this morning that the Indiana Pacers are in the midst of a disappointing season:

Three years after reaching the Eastern Conference finals for a second straight season and two years after Paul George broke his leg during a Team USA scrimmage, the Indiana Pacers are 15-18, losers of four straight and in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time with a healthy PG13 on the roster. And that really bums George out. …

Maybe I’m just living in the past, of how good we used to be,” George told reporters at practice this week. “All the guys I had around. I’m still living in that moment, maybe. And I got to put myself into a different team. Maybe I have to do more. Maybe that’s just what it is. Maybe I have to do more now. But whatever it is, I’m going to figure it out. … “I’ve been getting caught up with officials, getting caught up with on-court stuff,” George said after practice Wednesday. “(I’ve lost) sight of how fun this game is to me. … Now whatever happens on the court, I couldn’t care less, as long as I’m having fun and enjoying what I’m doing.”

Wow… somebody pass the tissue. The sooner we get Paul George out of Indiana and to Boston, the better off we’ll all be.

But it doesn’t appear Larry Bird is anywhere close to dealing PG:

As for George’s future, trade rumors have begun, although none of have been substantial. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, “Larry Bird isn’t returning calls on Paul George with a friendly new CBA on the way, according to teams who have inquired.”

Keep the faith Green-teamers, trade winds can change in an instant.

I support just about any combination of players and draft picks – excluding Isaiah Thomas – in a deal for George. If Larry really wants IT4, I’d probably still make the deal but would be very careful about who/what else is included.